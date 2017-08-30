Floyd Mayweather Wins Against Conor McGregor in Boxing Match; a Rematch Possible?

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off.

The Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight ended exactly as predicted and now fans are wondering if there will be a rematch following this highly publicized bout.

Mayweather vs. McGregor was no doubt one of the most anticipated and highly publicized boxing matches of this generation. It had all the makings of a great boxing match: a Las Vegas venue, throngs of adoring fans and a great storyline featuring a rookie boxer going up against a boxing legend.

The match itself received considerable hype not just from the fans but also from Hollywood celebrities whose interests were piqued by the insults thrown by the fighters at each other.

There were a lot of fans who believed that McGregor actually had a chance against Mayweather. The Irishman himself believed he could last the whole two rounds against the boxing legend. Sadly, none of this happened in the actual fight.

McGregor has indeed shown some promise during the first three rounds of the match, aggressively throwing some punches at a somewhat confused Mayweather. Unfortunately, this confusion was fleeting as it did not take long before he was able to read through McGregor's tactics. By the start of the fourth round, McGregor's promise started to wane and finally in the 10th round, Mayweather stood victorious after picking the Irishman apart and winning via technical knockout.

While McGregor is a superstar in the world of mix martials, that alone was not enough to defeat a fighter such as Mayweather.

"Our game plan was to take our time, go to him, let him shoot his shots early and then take him out down the stretch. We know in MMA, he fights for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, he started to slow down. I guaranteed to everybody that this wouldn't go the distance," Mayweather, 40, said.

Shortly after, Mayweather had once again announced his retirement and now fans are wondering if a rematch is possible in the near future.

With McGregor's defeat, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White stated at a post-fight press conference that he's done with the whole fiasco and while he may consider promoting boxing matches in the future, he certainly does not like seeing his athletes losing in the boxing ring.

Still, that does not mean a rematch is not possible because all it takes is the right price and the right deal to make things happen.