Foo Fighters News: Rock Band to Return with a Bang via an Upcoming Album, Concert Tour

After taking a hiatus from the music scene, The Foo Fighters are coming back with a bang as the rock band is not only releasing a new album soon but is also embarking on a series of concert tours.

The Foo Fighters recently announced that fans can look forward to the release of their latest song compilations to be called "Concrete and Gold," which is slated for a Sept. 15 release.

It was in 2015 when The Foo Fighters released their last album, "Saint Cecilia," which followed "Sonic Highways" released in 2014. According to reports, the rock band recorded their upcoming "Concrete and Gold" album at Hollywood's EastWest Studios with Greg Kurstin, who has worked with Adele, Sia, Pink, and more, producing the album.

Dave Grohl, The Foo Fighters frontman, revealed in an interview that Kurstin fell in his good graces through his indie pop duo, the Bird and the Bee. According to Grohl, he believes that the the pop creations of Kurstin would be a challenge for his band, hence, the decision to work with him as their producer.

"So I think maybe Greg is the guy that we ask to be our producer because he's never made a heavy rock record before and we've never worked with a pop producer. Our noise and Greg's big brain and all of his sophisticated arrangements and composition," Grohl said in an interview.

Apparently, the rock band has planned their return to the music scene with a bang as, apart from the release of their next album, they are also holding a one-day festival to be called "Cal Jam" on Oct. 7 in San Bernardino, California.

As if releasing a new album and holding a music festival were not enough, The Foo Fighters also announced that they would be embarking on a series of concert tours this fall, which will kick off with the rock band's concert in Berlin on Sept. 9 and will conclude in Salt Lake City, Utah on Dec. 12.

