'Food Wars! The Third Plate' Air Date, Spoilers: The Battle for Culinary Excellence Continues in October

Shokugeki no Soma Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese series, "Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara (Food Wars! The Third Plate)," premiering on Tuesday, Oct. 3 on Tokyo MX.

Souma Yukihira's journey towards becoming a top culinary expert continues with the third season of the popular Japanese anime series, "Shokugeki no Soma (Food Wars!)," premiering in October.

Subtitled, "San no Sara (The Third Plate)," the third season will feature the highest decision-making body known as the Totsuki Elite Ten Council, as revealed in the official trailer released by Crunchyroll. The competition will definitely be tougher this time around, but Souma is also just as determined to overcome every single challenge that the Totsuki Elite Ten Council will throw his way.

YouTube/Crunchyroll

However, while the return of the series brings good news for fans, the third season also be introducing a new voice actress for the series heroine, Erina Nakiri. Risa Taneda, who was the original voice of the said character, has reportedly taken a hiatus in September 2016 to get some much needed medical treatments for her throat problems.

But while the actress has begun her gradual return, she still could not make in time to give life to Erina for "Food Wars!" season 3. Erina will instead be voiced by Hisako Kanemoto, who has previously lent her voice to the same character in a special "Food Wars" original video animation (OVA) that was bundled with the original manga series' 24th collected volume.

On the other hand, the opening theme for the upcoming season will be performed by singer/songwriter Zaq, while the ending theme will be provided by nanoRIPE. Additional cast members will include Akira Ishida, Shizuka Ito, Rie Kugimiya, Yuuki Kaji, and Kana Hanazawa.

There is currently no news about the total number of episodes for season 3, although there have been speculations that it will most likely run for two cours or 24 episodes.

"Food Wars! The Third Plate" is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 12:30 a.m. JST late night on Tokyo MX and on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at midnight JST on BS11. It will also be shown on Animax starting on Friday, Oct. 20, and will be simulcast by Crunchyroll in selected regions outside Japan.

Additional information about online distribution will be disclosed at a later date.