'Football Manager 2018' Release Date News: SEGA Announces November Arrival

"Football Manager 2018" now officially has a release date, and fans only have about three months of waiting to do.

According to SEGA's announcement posted on the game's website, "Football Manager 2018" will be arriving in November. Fans who want to pre-purchase the game for Windows, macOS or Linux can do so through SEGA approved digital retailers. Some of their partners include Amazon, GAME, GameStop, Playstore, Softonic and Steam.

Those who pre-purchase "Football Manager 2018" can look forward to playing the Beta version of the game at least two weeks before it officially launches, which is being dubbed by SEGA as the pre-season. Fans who are able to accomplish a lot in the single player career mode in the Beta version will not have to worry about starting over when the game arrives because their success will be carried over.

Moreover, fans who already have "Football Manager 2017" in their Steam library and pre-purchased its sequel before Oct. 9 will get a "Contract Extension Bonus" discount of 25 percent. The discount only applies to those who buy the game via Steam or the SEGA Store.

The game's mobile and tablet versions, "Football Manager Mobile 2018" and "Football Manager Touch 2018," will also be released on the same day as the PC version. A free copy of "Football Manager Touch 2018" will arrive with every purchase of "Football Manager 2018."

"Football Manager Touch 2018 is the thrill of title without the glare of the media, or the pre-match build up. It's the speedier route to the digital dugout," the description reads. "Touch packs the depth and power of Football Manager's acclaimed data but focuses on the core managerial duties only – tactics and transfers."

More details are set to be revealed in late September, so fans are advised to stay tuned for the latest news and updates.

"Football Manager 2018" will officially be released on Friday, Nov. 10.