'For Honor' Available for Free This Weekend, Full Game to Be Heavily Discounted

Ubisoft tries to win new fans by making "For Honor" available for free this coming weekend.

Ubisoft Promotional image for the upcoming third season of "For Honor" called "Grudge and Glory."

According to reports, gamers can get their hands on Ubisoft's genre-bending fighting game "For Honor" for free starting on Thursday, Aug. 10 until Sunday, Aug. 13.

During the trial period, the whole content of the game will be open for everyone. This means the public will have access to the complete story campaign and the rest of the multiplayer modes. People who are playing on Uplay or PlayStation 4 have more perks since they can now pre-load the trial.

While the free game spells good news, Ubisoft also wants everyone to know that it is the perfect time to buy the full version. "For Honor" will be heavily discounted in the weekend should players want an additional gaming experience beyond the trial. Players need not worry about starting over since all progress made from this weekend's trial version will carry over into the complete package.

Ubisoft will then launch season 3 with the next character update, "Grudge & Glory," on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Included in the update are two additional maps, more gear, Gladiator and Highlander characters, increased level cap and so much more. The developer revealed that Highlanders will wield huge claymores, while Gladiators will have a shield and trident.

Last month, Ubisoft revealed their future plans for improving "For Honor." Fans can expect more content before this year ends, along with another season that is scheduled to kick off in November. The loyal "For Honor" community can also look forward to dedicated servers in the future.

"We have a commitment to our players to improve the game and make it grow," creative director Roman Campos-Oriola told Gamespot in July. "And that's why we are continuing to develop new features and improve the game. It's for the players that are playing the game, that we are still continuing to develop new seasons, add new characters, fix the issues, etc."

Developed and published by Ubisoft, "For Honor" is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.