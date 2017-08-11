'For Honor' Free to Play This Weekend as Game Gets 50% Discount

"For Honor" has been free to play since Thursday, Aug. 10, as Ubisoft hosts a free weekend for the hit action role-playing game. The game will also go on sale right after the event kicks off, selling for half the price as a limited time offer.

For Honor/Ubisoft "For Honor" is hosting a free weekend, where players can play the game for free starting Thursday, Aug. 13.

Knights, Vikings and Samurai clash arms this weekend, this time for free as Ubisoft launches the "For Honor" free weekend, which started on Thursday, Aug. 10, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

PlayStation 4 and PC preloads were made available for download as early as Monday, Aug. 7, as Ubisoft announced in the combat game's official website. Game downloads for these platforms were available starting 12 a.m. EDT on that day.

PC players have a started when their free weekend launched at 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday, and they will be the first to finish as well when the promo ends for them on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m. EDT. The free trial for the PC is also available on "For Honor's" Steam page.

Gamers on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, on the other hand, have until 7:59 p.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 14, to enjoy the promo.

The game will be available for 50 percent off for a limited time starting Aug. 10 as well. All editions are covered in this discount, including Standard, Deluxe and Gold editions of the game.

Xbox One owners can avail the discount until 3:01 a.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 21. PlayStation 4 players, meanwhile, can take advantage of the price cut until 11 a.m. EDT on the same date.

PC players, meanwhile, don't have long to take advantage of this offer. The 50 percent discount is only good until 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 15, in time for the launch of "For Honor" season 3 called "Grudge & Glory," according to Gamespot.

The video below shows the trailer of "For Honor" season 3, "Grudge & Glory," coming this Aug. 15.