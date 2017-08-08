'For Honor' Gameplay News: Third Season Brings New Characters, Maps and One-on-One Battles

Ubisoft Promotional image for the upcoming third season of "For Honor" called "Grudge and Glory."

Ubisoft has announced the third season of "For Honor." And aside from having new characters and maps, players can also expect major changes to happen in the game such as the addition of one-on-one battles.

"For Honor's" third season is going to be titled "Grudge and Glory." The two new heroes to be introduced are called the Highlander and the Gladiator.

New Heroes

According to their official descriptions, the Highlanders are a hybrid of the Vikings and are known for their patience and ability to perform two different fighting styles that are mainly their defensive and offensive moves.

The Highlanders are very capable of countering attacks, while their offensive moves let them charge their "deadliest attacks." Apart from their fighting styles, the Highlanders are also going to be the hero with "the heaviest and longest sword in the game."

On the other hand, the Gladiators use a trident and shield to fight and defend themselves. The Gladiators are professional killers (Knight Assassin) ever-ready to wreak havoc in the war. Their strength lies in their "larger stamina meter and reduced cool down times" while they can also perform combination attacks and stuns.

New Maps

Ubisoft will also introduce two new maps called Sentinel and Viking Village for "For Honor" season three. The maps each "features a deadly new environmental hazards, including a ballista and barrel, to keep players aware of their surroundings as well as their opponents," the company added.

Gameplay Updates

As Ubisoft confirmed, "Grudge and Glory" will be launched alongside the next title update for "For Honor." That means the game's third season will be played with the latest game tweaks and newly-added game modes such as the upcoming one-on-one tournaments.

The upcoming title update will bring "fighting mechanic adjustments to create better balance between offensive and defensive styles of play," according to Ubisoft.

The game developer also told GamesBeat: "Competing in tournaments will allow players to vie for higher rankings, which will reset each season, and win exclusive tournament rewards."

"Grudge and Glory" will be available for free for players who have purchased "For Honor's" Season Pass.

Ubisoft will preview the game's third season in a Twitch livestream on Aug. 12 before it launches on Aug. 15.