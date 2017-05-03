'For Honor' Gameplay Updates: New Heroes to Arrive in Season 2

Players can expect more new heroes to arrive in the second season of the hack and slash fighting game "For Honor."

YouTube/Ubisoft USScreenshot from the official trailer of "For Honor's" season 2 titled "Shadow and Might."

"For Honor" was developed by Ubisoft Montreal — a subsidiary company of the game's publisher Ubisoft.

Season one of the game officially ended recently. Shortly after, Ubisoft teased fans and players with some of the new heroes set to arrive in the game's second season, which will officially start on Tuesday, May 16, and will be called "Shadow and Might."

In an official blog post last week, Ubisoft named the Centurion and the Shinobi as some of the new heroes to arrive in the game this month.

The upcoming heroes are described by Ubisoft as follows: "Wielding the Japanese Kusarigama, the Shinobi is a Samurai Assassin who moves gracefully and strikes with precision. The Centurion, a Knight Hybrid, uses the classic gladius to deal damage at close range."

Players who have earlier purchased the "For Honor" season pass will automatically get the Centurion and the Shinobi for free on May 16. Meanwhile, those who do not have a season pass can buy these heroes with in-game steel a week after it goes live, which is on May 23.

In "For Honor's" first season, Ubisoft introduced four heroes for each faction. Under the Knights, the heroes were namely the Warden, the Conqueror, the Peacekeeper, and the Lawbringer. The Vikings were composed of the Raider, the Warlord, the Berserker, and the Valkyrie. Meanwhile, the heroes under the Samurai included the Kensei, the Shugoki, the Orochi, and the Nobushi.

"For Honor" players can also expect to experience new battlefields through two new maps named Forge and Temple Garden.

"These will be available for free for all players at the start of Season 2, along with an update that will increase the maximum gear score, adjust the balance of the entire gear stats system, and introduce a new Epic level of gear rarity," Ubisoft added.

Meanwhile, the second season of "For Honor" also means it is time for players to try their luck and win in another round of Faction War — which the Vikings dominated in the game's first season. Coming in on second place are the Samurai heroes, followed by the Knights.