'For Honor' Guide: How to Battle Centurion and Win

Like any other game, there are a bunch of ways to counter the characters in "For Honor." One of the most challenging heroes in Ubisoft's fighting-themed game is none other than Centurion. For anyone who is wondering how to go up against him, this guide is just perfect.

YouTube/Ubisoft One of the two newest heroes in "For Honor" is Centurion.

Centurion is one of the two heroes (Shinobi being the other) that arrived via the second season of "For Honor" called "Shadow and Might." In his most organic form, this character sees the battlefield as something like a chessboard. He works as a tactician, ensuring that every move favors a win.

Of course, the aforementioned hero can sometimes be a headache to some players. They find him quite cunning, someone that is difficult to defeat. PVPLive noted that the character's kicks are among his best assets, but these can easily be avoided by doing a side-dodge. Doing so, given that it is done correctly, can open some free attacks.

It is also advisable not to follow-up any missed kicks with a "For Honor" skill called guard break because Centurion has the ability to chain these kicks with either a heavy charge or attack. Apparently, the two are enough to override any attempts done to him.

Also, Centurion works perfectly with characters who own slow attacks. So, in a sense, it is better to not go up against him while still in recovery. If for instance, players are having issues with their stamina, it is best to not rush in and instead try to reinstall some stamina juice. Remember: This hero can give out massive attacks, all of which offer a great amount of damage.

In related "For Honor" news, VG247 has reported that data miners were able to acquire key information on the next possible update of the game. This supposed update is believed to bring new weapons, armors and ornaments for the two newly released heroes. Add to these some Elite and Mythic outfits, including ones for the other heroes.