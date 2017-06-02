'For Honor' News: Patch 1.08 Introduces New Features, Balance Changes to Centurion

After listening to feedback from the "For Honor" community, Ubisoft has finally released a new update to the game. It is through this update that the infamous skill of Centurion has been removed. Also, a new feature has been installed to the hit fighting-themed game.

YouTube/Ubisoft Ubisoft has released a brand-new update to "For Honor," which brought a couple of interesting, new stuff.

According to PVPLive, the patch that the studio released to "For Honor" is called update 1.08. It arrived just before the start of the second season of the game, which is called "Shadow and Might." The most noticeable addition is the leavers' penalty system, a feature specifically developed to counter all rage-quitters of the game.

It is worth noting, however, that the aforementioned feature is not automatically activated in the game because Ubisoft plans to do so at a much later date. It is believed that the video game company is still working on an upgrade that will let them distinguish who among the players are to be deemed as leavers. This is meant to prevent the possibility of giving penalties to players who might just be suffering from their own connectivity issues.

Also, the newly-released update to "For Honor" brought a couple of balance changes. Among the most interesting ones is for Centurion in which his Infinite Combo skill has been removed. Through this update, he will no longer have a guaranteed infinite combo chain when coupled with his charged heavy attack.

Update 1.08 in "For Honor" also made a couple of noticeable changes in other heroes of the game such as Peacekeeper, Shinobi and Kensei. These changes can be seen via the official patch notes that Ubisoft made available to the public via the Reddit community of the game. It can be accessed here.

The aforesaid update is now available on the PC platform of "For Honor." PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users, on the other hand, will have to wait for further notice from the studio because the patch is still awaiting certification approval from both Sony and Microsoft.