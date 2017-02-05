'For Honor' News: Season Pass, Free DLC Announced

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ubisoft

Ubisoft has finally provided more information about the downloadable content (DLC) and Season Pass set to be released for its highly anticipated game, "For Honor."

There will be three seasons of post-launch content, each bringing fans to a crucial period of the Faction War. Each of the seasons, which will begin every three months, will be kicked off with the introduction of two new heroes.

By the end of the season, "For Honor" players will have six new heroes in total. There will also be exciting items that will go with the new playable characters as well as new maps, gears and weapons.

For starters, the DLC will come with outfits for the new heroes so players can customize them. Each hero will also get an exclusive sunbeam effect on emotes. Every season will also bring one exclusive emblem outline.

The "For Honor" DLCs will also offer three scavenger crates that unlock additional gear. All of that will be included in the Season Pass priced at $40. Those who purchase it will get the Heroes a week early than others.

Ubisoft is also giving the same DLC treatment to "For Honor" as it did to its another hit game, "Rainbow Six Siege," in which the developer offers free content.

"For Honor will feature free downloadable content that will be released over the course of the three seasons," Ubisoft wrote on its website.

"This content includes new maps, modes, and gear that will be available to all players, but Season Pass owners will have an early access period for some elements of this content as well," the developer went on to say.

As far as the new content go, the first season of the Faction War is called "Pride and Conquest." More details about it should be revealed soon.

"For Honor" will be released on Feb. 14. Fans can take part in an open beta set on Feb. 9.