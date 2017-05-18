'For Honor' News: Second Season Finally Arrives; Brings New Heroes, Maps

The highly anticipated second season of "For Honor" called "Shadow and Might" has finally arrived. It is currently live on all platforms, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and is expected to bring the game to new heights.

YouTube/Ubisoft France The highly anticipated second season of "For Honor" called "Shadow and Might" has finally arrived.

According to Kotaku, ever since the introduction of faction warfare to "For Honor," the game has received impressive remarks from critics and gamers alike. Hence it is not a wonder that Ubisoft decided to further support this system. Indeed, this is clearly evident in the existence of the second season.

The aforementioned season features two of the newest heroes in the game. These are the Shinobi and the Centurion. The former boasts itself with a grace similar to a dancer and the precision of the killer. As for the latter, he is known for being a tactician and sees the battlefield as a chessboard.

Also, the new "For Honor" season introduces the two new maps, the Forge and the Temple Garden, as reported by PCGamer. The Forge represents "the might of Ashfield" and the brute force that revolves around the Knight war machine. The Temple Garden, on the other hand, embodies both "the beauty and harmony" of the so-called Myre which has become a Samurai battlefield.

"Shadow and Might" also sets its focus on preventing any redundant stats, thus ensuring that no overpowered players exist. This is evidenced by the introduction of the Epic gear system, which lifts the maximum gear score to 144 from the original figure of 108. This event will run for 12 weeks, with the promise of in-game rewards to the successful faction.

The new "For Honor" season is deemed as Ubisoft's way of straightening things out in the game. Over the course of months, the game has been bugged with exploitations and matchmaking issues, among others. The aforesaid season has been reportedly designed in a way that these problems can be prevented and removed.