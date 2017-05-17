'For Honor' News: Ubisoft Boosts XP Gain, Epic Gear Prior to Second Season

At long last, the second season of "For Honor" is now live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. But before that, Ubisoft made sure to build up the hype by giving out more experience points (XP) and Epic Gear for all fans of the game to enjoy.

YouTube/Ubisoft Prior to the arrival of the second season, Ubisoft has introduced a new patch to "For Honor."

According to WWG, the video game company has just introduced an update that increases the XP gained by "For Honor" players. Apart from this, the update also introduced the highly anticipated Epic-level gear. The latter has long been the center of discussion within the community.

Many believe that this update is Ubisoft's way of keeping the momentum afloat, especially with the arrival of the new season. Also, there are those who say that it is meant to keep the player pool from spiraling down even further. Either way, the studio has really put an emphasis on this update. For instance, there is now an added option for players to customize stick dead zones in the game.

Moreover, "For Honor" players will notice that unlocking during a specific attack will no longer be unparryable, which is known to be one of the most exploited glitches in the game. Add to this the fact that melee attacks will no longer drain a good amount of stamina whenever Revenge is activated.

The second season of "For Honor" is titled "Shadow and Might." It brings two highly talked about characters — namely, the Shinobi and the Centurion. The former will be joining the Samurai faction, while the latter will be part of the Knight's faction. The Shinobi boasts itself as being graceful and precise, whereas the Centurion plays as a chess master in the battlefield.

Aside from the aforementioned heroes, the said season also arrives with two new maps. These are called the Forge and the Temple Garden. Ubisoft is also confirmed to introduce various gameplay updates, though these were not specified.