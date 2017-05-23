'For Honor' News: Ubisoft to Release New Gears, Outfits and More in Next Update

There has been so much hype within the "For Honor" community following the release of the game's second season. Ubisoft introduced a couple of new things, all of which have piqued the interest of fans. Apparently, the studio has new Epic gear sets that are expected to arrive via the title's upcoming update.

YouTube/Ubisoft Ubisoft is planning to release new outfits and gears for the new "For Honor" heroes.

According to Express, fans of the fighting-themed game are in for a huge treat, as the video game company is set to release a major update soon. This update is reportedly bringing new stuff to both the Shinobi and the Centurion, the game's newly released heroes. Things are indeed going to be more interesting than ever.

The Shinobi, in particular, will acquire seven new outfits under the Elite category. Add to this, four new Mystic outfits coupled with new ornaments, armors and weapons. As for the Centurion, Ubisoft plans to do the same, only that these outfits will come in designs specific for the character. In addition, these new heroes will be obtaining content developed exactly for them.

It is worth noting that the aforementioned "For Honor" heroes are already available for season pass holders. For non-holders, they will finally acquire them this Tuesday, May 23. However, they have to pay at least 15,000 Steel (in-game currency) to purchase the characters straight from the game's official store.

PVPLive reports that the new armor sets for the two heroes range from the lower gear level all the way to the Epic level. As for the question of whether or not the other heroes in the game will be getting new stuff, the answer remains unknown. Many believe, though, that since this is a major update, Ubisoft might just exactly do that.

"For Honor" also received two new maps via the "Shadow and Might" downloadable content (DLC). These are called the Forge and the Temple Garden. The studio also brought a number of gameplay updates, most of which involve performance upgrades.