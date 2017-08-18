'For Honor' News: Unfixed Exploit Helps Player Win $10,000 Prize in Tournament; Stirs Disappointment Among Fans

For Honor/Ubisoft Gladiators wear little armor and carry a trident and shield into battle. They're very agile, relying on higher stamina and faster cooldown to set up enemies with punches for more damaging attacks.

Players and fans of Ubisoft's "For Honor" expressed disappointment that the developers held a tournament without fixing several major exploits first.

Recently, Ubisoft held a tournament featuring the two newly-added heroes in the game with a $10,000 prize at stake. While gamers normally celebrate whoever wins these events, this one caused major disappointment among fans.

Shortly after the tournament, a lot of "For Honor" players went to Reddit and voiced out their disappointment that Ubisoft hailed a tournament winner who is believed to have abused a known exploit.

Reddit user ColdBlackCage stated: "The winner of the tournament admitted to using an exploit called 'Unlock tech,' which is a technique that changes certain properties of the abilities and moves in the game if performed at particular times."

The "unlock tech" is an exploit that has gone unfixed for months until the recent tournament. As PC Gamer elaborated, it enabled tournament winner Jakub "SB.Alernakin" Palen to execute unblockable attacks.

In the title update 1.11 released last week, Ubisoft only recognized the bug but said they were still "currently working to remove this unintended behavior."

The unlock "tech exploit" can be used to a player's advantage by using the game's lock-on system that focuses an attack to a particular target. Attacks become unparryable when players unlock that system while also launching an attack.

Palen was not very discreet either about using the exploit during the tournament. At the awarding ceremony, the game's creative director apparently acknowledged Palen's way of winning and told the player on stage that he might have to change his playstyle — to which Palen only responded with a laugh.

In the same subreddit thread, players commented that the incident was "a downright embarrassment for the For Honor community."

Hundreds of other players also commented in the subreddit thread and have mostly expressed the same disappointment at how the tournament went. They also called out Ubisoft's lack of urgency to fix the game prior to the contest.

Another player commented: "Unlocking tech has been around for quite a while and is why I quit playing, destroys the basic cornerstone of the game and was honestly super buggy when first discovered with Shugoki, which led to potential double hits off one attack animation."