'For Honor' Updates: Player Count Continues to Plummet; Will Patch 1.05 Fix It?

When Ubisoft Entertainment's hack-and-slash title "For Honor" was released, it was met with a deluge of players eager to get their hands on the game. However, as time passed by, the player count continues to die down, and it heralds an ominous fate for the recently launched game.

(Photo: Ubisoft)

In an analysis on Githyp, player-per-hour count drastically dropped over time from over 50,000 players to just a measly few, ranging only from three to four thousand. It is indeed a steep drop considering where the game came from, and players know all too well why this is so.

It can be recalled that gamers did the math on microtransactions in order to obtain all emotes, ornaments, skins and execution moves. Redditor bystander 007 learned that in purchasing the in-game currency, Steel, it will cost more than a whopping $700 just to get everything, and this is important for every completionist.

This has reached the attention of many players worldwide, and so everyone collectively decided to stage a boycott. By doing so, it will voice a threat to the company that its game will get close to the brink of death unless they do something about it.

Ubisoft quickly responded with an unannounced maintenance last March 30, which was aimed to increase the Steel income obtained within the game. With the update, they must be hoping that it's a desirable option enough to not think of shelling out extra money just to get Steel for microtransactions.

That's not the end of Ubisoft's move to appease the players. The upcoming 1.05 patch that is expected to arrive next week is bringing a major update to the game, providing buffs and nerfs to balance the playing field. In the lengthy notes, it also states that daily and contract orders can be done either through player versus player (PvP) or player versus artificial intelligence (PvAI), which means there will be more options to gain Steel.

The only question now is if this will be enough to get players back. Only time will tell.