'For Honor' Release Date, News: Devs Announce PC Systems Requirements

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Now that there are only a couple of weeks left before "For Honor" is released, Ubisoft has already announced the minimum and recommended PC systems requirements of the game.

Ubisoft"For Honor" gameplay screenshot

For a game that has yet to be released, the minimum requirements of "For Honor" are relatively not that high. For example, aside from the common Windows 7 or later operating system version, the game will only need an Intel Core i3-550, a Phenom II X4 955, or any processor with the equivalent power. The minimum random access memory capacity is set at 4 GB.

For video cards, "For Honor" will only need graphics cards such as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, GTX 750ti, GTX 950 or GTX 1050. The game will also work with AMD graphics chips like Radeon HD 6970, HD 7870, R9 270, R9 370 or RX 460. All graphics processing units will need to have just 2 GB VRAM capacity to run "For Honor."

On the other hand, for the best gaming experience in "For Honor," Ubisoft recommends players to have Intel Core i5-2500K, AMD FX-6350 or any processor in the same category or better. The game is promised to work more efficiently with a rig that has 8 GB RAM capacity.

The recommended video cards are Nvidia GeForce GTX 680, GTX 760, GTX 970 or GTX 1060 and AMD Radeon R9 280X, R9 380 or RX 470 for the finest gaming visual experience possible. The recommended VRAM capacity is the same with the minimum specs at 2 GB or more.

Players should also note that the minimum PC systems requirements will produce a 720p resolution running at 30 frames per second. On the other hand, the recommended rig will be able to produce up to 1080p resolution of the game that can run up to 60 frames per second.

On other news, Ubisoft has also announced the closed beta of the game that will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 26 until Jan. 29. Interested players can try their luck and get a chance to join the closed beta event by signing up here.

"For Honor" is slated for release on Feb. 14.