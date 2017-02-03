'For Honor' Release Date, News: Ubisoft Announces Open Beta Dates; Celebrity Battle To Take Place

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans will get a chance to play Ubisoft's upcoming game, "For Honor," in an open beta that will be held this month. The video game publisher has officially announced the news on their blog.

Facebook/ForHonorGameUbisoft will be holding a 'For Honor' open beta from Feb. 9 to 12.

According to Ubisoft, fans will get to experience the game ahead of its release through an open beta that will take place from Feb. 9 to 12. Since "For Honor" will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, participants may also access the open beta via the three platforms.

Players will be able to join a faction and fight in the battlefields as a Knight, Samurai, or Viking. There is also a new Elimination mode that will be available in the open beta. The Elimination mode is described as "a best-of-five series of four-on-four matches with no respawns." In addition to the Elimination mode, there are also three others: Dominion, Brawl, and Duel.

But the good news does not end there. Ubisoft has also announced that certain celebrities will be taking part in a War of the Factions on Twitch. The Elimination mode will also be featured in the livestream, which will start on Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. PST. Lauren Cohan, Jason Mamoa, Alfie Allen, and Demetrious Johnson are the celebrities set to battle it out in "For Honor."

Two days after the celebrity battle, the open beta begins, and fans will get to participate in their own War of the Factions by leading armies and winning battles. Rewards are also in store.

Not long before the announcement of the open beta, Ubisoft conducted a closed beta test of the game. And while it may seem too soon to hold another beta, this is not the first time the publisher has followed this scheme.

"For Honor" is scheduled to be released on Feb. 14 on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.