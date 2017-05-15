'For Honor' Season 2 'Shadow and Might' DLC Update: New Teasers Showcase Shinobi and Centurion Gameplay

Gamers can now check out how the two new heroes of "For Honor" season 2 will move while in battle via the new teasers released by Ubisoft.

Facebook/ForHonorGame"For Honor" new DLC will arrive on May 16 for Season Pass holders.

The "Shadow and Might" downloadable content, which will arrive in all platforms this May, is expected to introduce Shinobi and Centurion, the two new heroes added in the hack-and-slash fighting game.

According to iDigital Times, Shinobi's gameplay mostly centers on his agility and technique. He is described as a Samurai Assassin who wields the Japanese Kusarigama. Shinobi is a deadly foe who is capable of defeating the enemy in a blink of an eye with his precise moves.

Centurion, on the other hand, is a Knight Hybrid. He prefers close range encounters where his gladius can do more damage to the opponent.

Aside from the two heroes, the DLC will also present two new maps - the Forge and Temple Garden. In a blog (via PlayStation Lifestyle), Ubisoft explains their reasons for adding the maps and what other customization items and gameplay updates the players will be getting.

"The two new maps, Forge and Temple Garden, will expand upon the selection of multiplayer battlefields. Additionally, Season Two will introduce a new level of gear rarity – Epic gear – which will increase the maximum gear score along with a balancing overhaul for the entire gear stats system. Following a three week off season, the Faction War will reset on May 16 as the battle for supremacy between all three factions enters its second chapter," Ubisoft said.

Meanwhile, the game developer also announced the arrival of the new title update (Update 1.06) that they released for Windows PC and consoles. This, they said, would improve network stability as new changes in gameplay are introduced.

Season Pass holders will get their free access to "Shadow and Might" DLC on May 16. Others will have to wait for May 23 for the game to be unlocked.