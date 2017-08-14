'For Honor' Season 3 Latest News: Gladiator Gameplay Preview Revealed

"For Honor" is adding a new hero to one of their biggest season updates to date, "Grudge & Glory." The new season adds two new heroes to the game — one of which is the Gladiator for the Knights faction.

For Honor/Ubisoft Gladiators wear little armor and carry a trident and shield into battle. They're very agile, relying on higher stamina and faster cooldown to set up enemies with punches for more damaging attacks.

Ubisoft gave out a few details for the Gladiator hero class of their upcoming "For Honor" season 3, "Grudge & Glory," ahead of its release on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Their news post adds that as Season Pass holders can gain access to the Gladiator and Highlander heroes on that date, other players can also unlock them a week later, starting Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Both Gladiators and Highlanders can be unlocked by non-Season Pass holders for 15,000 steel starting Aug. 22, and these two new additions are intended to "shuffle the battlefield" that has the current crop of heroes already figured out, according to their reveal trailer.

The Gladiator hails from the southern regions of the Roman Empire and fights for the Knights. The new hero class wears little armor, and he is depicted as a fast and agile warrior equipped with a small round shield and a trident.

Gladiators have a leg up in the upcoming season's new and larger maps as they have a bigger stamina meter compared to other heroes. They also have faster cooldown times for their moves, and they are adept at poking at an opponent's defenses to land a stun.

With their combination of jabs and quick punches, the Gladiator can stagger opponents to set them up for an attack, some of which can sweep them off their feet. The Gladiator can then step up to the downed opponent to finish him off with his trident and quickly move on to the next area of the battlefield that needs his attention.

The video below showcases the new updates Ubisoft is adding to "For Honor" for its third season, including new maps, the Highlander and Gladiator hero classes, and ranked mode.