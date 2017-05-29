'For Honor' Update: Ubisoft Goes Toe-To-Toe With Rage Quitters

Rage quitters in "For Honor" is not really a new thing, as it has been there since day one. Unfortunately for the community, there is currently no system or feature that counters this underlying problem. Nevertheless, Ubisoft is reportedly resolving this via the upcoming update of the game.

YouTube/Ubisoft In hopes of fighting rampant rage-quitting in "For Honor," Ubisoft is set to implement a new system.

According to Comicbook, players of the fighting-themed title have been complaining about rage quitters. These are players who, instead of finishing a match, tend to quit and leave the game early. Of course, this does not suit "For Honor" well, as it simply takes the fun away. More importantly, it is unfair to other players.

Fortunately, Ubisoft is set to introduce a feature that will drop the axe on rage quitters. The studio is reportedly working on a system that will penalize these kinds of players. Apparently, it will arrive to the game via the next update, which currently has no exact release date.

It is worth noting that the aforementioned feature has long been in the minds of "For Honor" developers. However, they were unable to produce one previously due to the structure of the game's core systems such as the peer-to-peer feature. Basically, if they introduced the feature without developing it accordingly, there would have been conflicts with the other features.

BleedingCool reported that Ubisoft will upgrade the above-mentioned structures, something that is actually a very good move. Why? That is because it will also help improve the connectivity system of the game. It should be noted that a couple of weeks ago, there were complaints from players suggesting that they were being logged out. They were suddenly being kicked out of the game despite them having a good connection.

The latter issue only proves that Ubisoft needs to give the connectivity system of "For Honor" a boost. Thankfully, it will happen, as it is tied to the implementation of the leaver penalty system. These are some of the things that players should look forward to.