'For Honor' Update: Ubisoft to Introduce Leaver Penalty System in Upcoming Patch

Among the things that bug players of "For Honor" are leavers. These are players who, instead of continuing a match, choose to leave and find a new one. Fortunately, Ubisoft is finally doing something to resolve this problem.

YouTube/Ubisoft Ubisoft has confirmed the leaver penalty system, which will arrive via the next "For Honor" update.

It holds true that leavers are also rampant in other games, but the issue is far more complicated in "For Honor." Why? This is all thanks to the game's peer-to-peer system, which would occasionally drop players from matches. This is a continuing issue, though the studio has made significant steps to improve it.

According to PVPLive, Ubisoft plans to implement a standalone leaver penalty system via an upcoming patch. This will substantially punish players who are fond of rage-quitting as well as those who disconnect in the middle of a match. It should be noted that the video game company has finally found a way to determine players who go Alt+F4, disconnect or encounter an error.

By having such a mechanism, the studio will be able to identify if a player is worthy of receiving a penalty. This is believed to go full circle as soon as the upgrades the developers are introducing on the game's server and tracking structure are completed. This will also allow the implementation of the forthcoming leaver penalty system.

It remains a mystery as to how exactly the aforementioned feature will work in "For Honor." Of course, it will introduce a set of warning notifications prior to giving out penalties. But as far as the exact penalties are concerned, Ubisoft has yet to unveil them.

In related "For Honor" news, the developers of the game have shared some insights on the things they are currently working on. One of these is the so-called Reflex Guard bug, which continues to plague characters such as Berserker, Orochi, Shinobi and Peacekeeper. This bug basically interferes with the dashing skill and prevents a player's guard to activate in the right position.