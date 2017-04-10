'For Honor' Version 1.05 Update: New Patch May Be Game's Saving Glory

Ubisoft Entertainment's hack-and-slash title "For Honor" has been met with critical acclaim during its first few weeks due to its addictive gameplay. Yet, as time went by, things have gone from bad to worse, and it looks like the latest patch could be its shot at redemption.

(Photo: Ubisoft official website) Promotional banner for the new Ubisoft fighting game "For Honor."

The version 1.05 update for the title carried huge amounts of tweaks and balances, leveling the playing field and implementing numerous buffs and nerfs. While the notes are lengthy, a small portion could probably be something the community would appreciate.

Under Orders, it says, "All Daily Orders and Contract Orders can now be done in PvP and PvAI without distinction," plus, "Added Daily Orders that can be done regardless of the game mode you play."

It can be recalled that Redditor bystander 007 did the math, showing the microtransactions to unlock emotes, ornaments, skins and execution moves would cost around $700. With the update on Orders, it provides more options for players to efficiently earn Steel and not have to be forced to shell out cash.

One can also remember that "For Honor" initiated an unannounced maintenance last March 30, increasing the percentage of Steel income exponentially along with compensation for the March 28 online outage. Combined with the recent update, it looks like Ubisoft is serious about fixing the Steel currency problem.

The recent Steam reviews have been mostly negative, in which one of the biggest issues was how hefty the microtransactions are. Hopefully this helps get the reviews back up, as it would be bad for the company to have so many disappointed players.

For PC players, this isn't the only problem, unfortunately. There's also the issue of intermittent connection issues, taking away from the multiplayer experience. This could be the next issue that Ubisoft will attempt to fix, but for now players can only hope.