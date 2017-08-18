'For the People' News: 'The Leftovers' Actress Jasmin Savoy Brown Cast as Britt Robertson's BFF

An actress from HBO's "The Leftovers" recently joined ABC's legal drama "For the People." Jasmin Savoy Brown will assume the role of best friend to the lead character played by Britt Robertson.

Facebook/jasminsavoybrown After her stint on "The Leftovers" and "Will," Jasmin Savoy Brown will be in "For the People" on ABC.

Brown's character is named Allison, who is also a rookie lawyer like Robertson's Sandra. Both young women work in the public defender's office of the Southern District of New York where they take on high-stakes cases to train and become better lawyers.

Just like Robertson, Brown's addition is the result of a recast. "For the People" filmed a pilot episode which originally featured Lyndon Smith as Allison and Britne Oldford as Sandra. These actresses were also featured in the first teaser that ABC presented to media buyers during the upfronts in May.

But last month, the original actresses were let go from the show due to a creative change. The other actors, however, kept their roles.

"For the People" also stars Ben Rappaport (Seth Oliver), Susannah Flood (Kate Littlejohn), Wesam Keesh (Jay Simmons), Regé-Jean Page (Leonard Knox), Ben Shenkman (Roger Gunn), Hope Davis (Jill Marcus), Vondie Curtis-Hall (Judge William Byrne) and Anna Deavere Smith (Tina Krissman).

"For the People" is from Paul William Davies, who will also serve as showrunner. The series is produced by ShondaLand. It is slated for a midseason premiere on ABC.

Meanwhile, Brown is currently seen on the TNT period drama series "Will," which is about Shakespeare's young life. The show premiered last May and will run for 10 episodes.

"I play real-life poet Amelia Bassano, the 'Dark Lady' of Shakespeare's famous sonnets. I got to draw from her real writing, her real poems," Brown told GQ.

She also said that she's the only American actor in this series. Her character is a recurring role and won't likely affect her commitment to "For the People" should "Will" be renewed.