'For the People' Series Premiere, Spoilers: New Legal Drama to Join ABC's Shondaland Lineup This Fall

Facebook/ForThePeopleABC Promotional banner for ABC’s upcoming legal drama series “For the People” created by Paul William Davies and executive produced by Shonda Rimes and Betsy Beers.

A new legal drama is coming to the ABC Television Network this fall, and it has been described as the courtroom version of "Grey's Anatomy." But can "For the People" really live up to the enduring success of the veteran show it has been compared to?

Like "Grey's Anatomy," "For the People" also hails from Shonda Rimes, whose ABC-based Shondaland banner is now set to have at least four shows in the 2017–18 television season. Apart from the long-running medical drama, and the upcoming legal drama, other Shonda-produced shows confirmed to be coming to ABC this fall include "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder."

The said legal drama will be set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, which is also known as "The Mother Court." The series will chronicle the lives of a new generation of lawyers working on either side of the law. On one hand, there are the assistant United States attorneys, on the other are the federal public defenders. They all have their own personal reasons for entering the legal workforce, but they all share a determination to uphold justice for the people and by the people.

They are young, hungry, and smart. As they take their first steps towards establishing a name in their chosen field of work, they will each learn lessons that will not only make them better at their jobs. Each high profile and high stakes case they take will lead their personal lives to intersect at various points. And it will be up to this new generation of lawyers to either grow with the challenges or take their cues and walk away.

The official trailer for the series also teases that the challenges that these young upstarts have to face will stretch far beyond the courtroom. Alliances will be built, enemies will be made, and a few romantic trysts may be had along the way. Will the relationships these young lawyers choose help them reach their goals, or will these shift their priorities in unexpected ways instead?

YouTube/ABC Television Network

"For the People" is expected to air on ABC sometime during the 2017–18 television season.