Ford Recalls 2017 News: Edge, Fusion, Lincoln MKZ Recalled for Transmission Problems

Transmission problems plagued Ford this year as the carmaker was forced to recall a number of models from the market. The company is recalling 5,914 examples of the 2017 Edge, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ that are equipped with a 2.0-liter gas engine and the 6F35 transmission.

Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins The corporate logo of Ford is seen at a Ford branch in Caracas, Venezuela, March 27, 2015.

The affected vehicles are mainly the Edge SUVs manufactured at the Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada. The Fusion sedans and Lincoln MKZ luxury sedans manufactured at the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico are also included in the recall.

The problem stems from the torque converter of the 6F35 six-speed automatic transmissions. Welded studs in the transmissions of affected vehicles have been found to detach, causing it to lose its connection to the engine's flexplate.

This could result in the gas pedal losing all function and the vehicle losing all power potentially resulting in a crash. Fortunately, all other vehicle systems such as the power steering, vehicle restraint systems, windows and airbags remain functional.

The engine will still work but the vehicle won't be able to move due to the power not being transferred. The company said the transmission will still work but only when the vehicle is in Park.

The solution Ford has come up with involves replacing the entire torque converter. This will be done free of charge for customers once their vehicles are back at their respective dealerships.

According to Cars.com, the company has yet to announce an owner-notification schedule although customers can call the car maker at 866-436-7332 for more information. They can also visit www.safercar.gov to check their vehicle identification number and learn more.

So far, there are no reports of the affected 6F35 six-speed automatic transmissions causing any accidents. Nevertheless, owners are advised not to use their vehicles until the problem has been remedied at their Ford dealership to prevent any incidents.