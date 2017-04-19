Ford Shelby GT350, GT350R Mustang Release Date, Specs News: Production Confirmed for 2018

Ford has announced that the most track-capable, street-legal Mustang ever created will get to live another year. The Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R Mustang will continue to be produced as 2018 models.

(Photo: Ford)A promotional image for the Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang.

Aside from offering three new exterior color options — Orange Fury, Kona Blue and Lead Foot Gray — most of the specs and features will be carried over from the current Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R Mustang models. Though that may be disappointing news for many, prospective customers will still get to enjoy to impressive 5.2-liter V8 flat-plane crank (FPC) engine that delivers 526 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.

The 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R Mustang will come standard with different coolers for the engine oil, transmission and rear differential; a very capable braking system with 15.5-inch two-piece front rotors and six-piston Brembo calipers; and quad exhaust tips with active valve technology.

The high-performance vehicles are also equipped with the MagneRide damping system, which monitors the driving experience and at the same time, creates the Shelby Mustang's signature growl. Moreover, the Shelby GT350R comes with 19-inch lightweight, carbon-fiber wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Customers can also expand the functionalities of the 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 and GT350R Mustang by availing themselves of different packages.

The Electronics Package adds the SYNC 3 voice-activated navigation system as well as a nine-speaker audio system. Meanwhile, the Convenience Package for the GT350 replaces the standard Recaro manual seats with six-way power driver and passenger sports seats with heating and cooling functions. The seats will also come with Miko suede inserts.

Pricing has not yet been announced but it is expected that the 2018 models will bear similar price tags as the current models. The 2017 GT350 has a starting price of about $56,145 while the 2017 GT350R costs about $63,645.

The 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R Mustang will arrive in showrooms in the fall.