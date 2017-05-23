Ford Sync 3 Update News: Ford Brings CarPlay, Android Auto to 2016 Model Year Vehicles

Ford is in the process of updating a large number of 2016-model cars equipped with Sync 3 infotainment software, and it adds CarPlay and Android Auto support to these vehicles.

(Photo: Ford Motor CompanyA promotional photo for introducing Ford's Sync 3.

According to a report by MacRumors, Ford said that customers with Wi-Fi-enabled vehicles can set up their vehicles to automatically receive the latest update of Sync 3. Version 2.2 of the infotainment software can also be downloaded from the Ford Owner website and installed using a USB drive. Customers also have the option of visiting any Ford dealership to install the update for free.

The recent upgrade will be available for around 800,000 vehicles in total, providing a large number of Ford car owners the opportunity to receive significant infotainment improvements without having to purchase a new car model.

The over-the-air update is also considered to a big step for Ford — being that it is the company's first for software and is one of the main reasons that Ford recently hired around 400 new mobile smartphone engineers.

For CarPlay, users will need to upgrade their vehicle's USB hub to make the update work. For those on Android, on the other hand, all that is required is a simple software installation. While the USB install method is faster, the Wi-Fi update option is the beginning of the company's efforts to significantly improve its OTA update program. This option will be useful for security improvements and infotainment bumps.

Last summer, Ford made CarPlay and Android Auto available in all of its 2017 vehicles equipped with Sync 3. At the time of its launch, the company promised that it would bring the update to its 2016 model year vehicles by the end of the year. And although it missed the target by around five months, the Sync 3 update has now arrived.

The recent Ford update comes after carmakers Audi and Volvo announced that they will be utilizing Android as the main operating system for their upcoming car models.