'Forever' Star Ioan Gruffudd to Headline 'Harrow' for ABC Studios Intl; Will Show Air in the US?

"Forever" star Ioan Gruffudd is headlining his own show again. The Welsh actor has been cast in the series "Harrow" from ABC Studios International.

Facebook/WBForever Ioan Gruffudd played a forensic doctor in "Forever" and he will again play one in his new show "Harrow."

Gruffudd will play Dr. Daniel Harrow, a brilliant and unorthodox forensic pathologist who always empathizes with the dead. As such, his mission is to find the people responsible for their deaths. Sometimes, this means he will have to bend the rules in order to solve their murders.

Harrow, however, is guarding a secret past that could threaten his job, his family and his integrity. Hence, he'll need to tread a fine line to keep this secret buried while still helping the victims.

"In Ioan Gruffudd, we have found the ideal star to play Dr. Daniel Harrow," said Keli Lee, managing director of international content and talent for ABC Studios International. "Ioan is an incredibly talented and globally acclaimed actor, and he brings a complex mix of genius, darkness, humor and charm to the role."

"Harrow" will air 10 episodes and is set for an Australian premiere. It is the first international production for ABC Studios International.

It's unclear if the show will get airtime in the United States as the series is part of a partnership between the Australian Broadcasting Company, Screen Queensland, Hoodlum Entertainment and ABC Studios International. It's also unclear if the actor will have to speak in Australian accent in the series.

Gruffudd starred on the now-defunct ABC series "Forever" in 2014, where he also played a medical examiner who helped solve murders. The network canceled the show after one season due to poor ratings but fans launched a #SaveForever campaign on social media, as well as a petition that had over 100,000 signatures.

Despite this, the show remained canceled and Gruffudd moved on to work on shows like "UnREAL" on Lifetime and "Liar" on ITV. The actor is also known for his role as Reed Richards in 2005's "Fantastic Four" with Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis.