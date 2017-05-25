Forgiveness Definition: Does God Really Love Me Even After All The Wrong That I've Done?

Many Christians go through that feeling of being unloved and unwanted. They feel like their sins cause them to lose the love of God, like He will never accept nor love them anymore. If you're that kind of person, I want to share something with you:

Pixabay

God loves you truly.

Through it all

Many of us wonder if God can truly love us for the kind of people we have become. Some of us feel like the wrongdoing that we have committed before we met Christ disqualifies us from being loved by God. Some of us who are already Christian still feel unworthy of the love of God, that He really doesn't love us.

These are plain lies.

You see, friends, God loves all of us. He loved us so much that He did the unthinkable, something no one on earth would ever be willing to do to those who are unworthy of it: He gave up His one and only Son to save us from our sins.

"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved." (John 3:16-17)

That's plain truth. God the Father gave up His only begotten Son so that whoever believes in the Son would be saved from His wrath against sin and be given eternal life. Let that sink in.

"But I'm a sinner!"

Some of us still find that unbelievable. "What? I'm a sinner, I don't deserve it!" we say. Truth is we really don't deserve that, but our being sinful cannot change the fact that God did what He did. That's called "grace." It's because we are sinners that He did that:

"While we were yet weak, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. Rarely for a righteous man will one die. Yet perhaps for a good man some would even dare to die. But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us." (Romans 5:6-8)

Yes, my friend, Christ died for us sinners. He didn't die to please Himself (see Luke 22:42). He died in obedience to the Father, who wants all of us to be reconciled to Him (see 2 Corinthians 5:19). We have to believe that.

"But I can't stop sinning!"

Friend, that's a lie. In Christ, you're freed from the grip of sin. It no longer has any hold on you, as long as you don't hold it. Do you really want to be free from sin, or do you want to keep on sinning? You choose: life in Christ or death in sin (Romans 6:23). Choose wisely.

You see, dear reader, God is truly committed to freeing us from sin through and through. When we come to Christ by faith, the chains of sin are broken by His blood (see Romans 6:18; 1 John 1:7). While we have been given a new heart (see Ezekiel 36:26), our minds need to be transformed and renewed by God's Word on a consistent, daily, even moment-by-moment basis (see Romans 12:2).

Here's a promise that will encourage you:

"If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness." (1 John 1:9)

Let God's love change you

Friend, I pray that you would realize that God's love should make you want to stop sinning (Romans 2:4), and that it actually empowers you to do that successfully (see Titus 2:11-14). His love will never be taken away from you (see Romans 8:31-39), and so let His love change you.