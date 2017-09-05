Former Adult Video Star Mia Khalifa Claims ISIS Threatened Her

Reuters/Ahmed Saad Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting in Mosul in July 2017.

The international terrorist group ISIS has reportedly threatened former adult video star Mia Khalifa through a mock execution image that was sent to her over the internet.

In an interview on "The Sports Junkies" radio show, the 24-year-old Lebanese-American revealed that she had received a death threat from the terrorist group. According to her, she received it through social media.

"They photoshopped a picture of me being beheaded and threatened that that would happen to me," the former adult entertainment star revealed.

When asked if it made her worry about her safety, she answered: "It does, but I try not to show it, because you can't show weakness. That's exactly what they're looking for. I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I'll admit, it gets to you after a while."

Back in 2015, Khalifa sparked controversy when she appeared in a video wearing a hijab, which is a head piece worn by Muslim women by practice, while performing sexual acts.

It is known that materials containing adult content are widely banned in the Middle East, except in Turkey and Lebanon, where Khalifa hails from. She moved to the United States several years ago to attend high school and college. Now, the history graduate is based in Miami.

Although she was raised as a Christian and not as a Muslim, according to Toronto Sun, her Middle Eastern heritage has led ISIS members to accuse her of betraying their religion. She also came under fire for her tattoos, including one that showed the Lebanese Forces cross and another that depicted the opening line from the national anthem of Lebanon.

Now, Khalifa is no longer in the adult video business. Her current work involves covering sports events and pop culture. She has also launched her channel on Twitch, a live-streaming service.