Former British Female Punk Rocker Moves Up in Pentagon's Kill List

Former punk rocker Sally Jones moved up in the Pentagon's kill list and has become a "high priority" target for assassination in Syria for being one of the most prolific planners of the Islamic State (ISIS) group. The Pentagon revealed that she and her late jihadi husband were behind a dozen terror plots on American soil.

Reuters/Yaser Al-KhodorISIS fighters carry their weapons as they parade along a street in an occupied territory in Syria.

The British-born 49-year-old mother of two is a propagandist for ISIS, releasing provocative statements on Twitter including her wish to behead Christians with a "blunt knife." Her husband, Junaid Hassain, a computer hacker from Birmingham, was killed in August 2015 by a US drone strike in Raqqa.

The couple, nicknamed "Mr. & Mrs. Terror," was linked to numerous plots. One involved the beheading of an American soldier in the hands of Munir Abdulkader, 22, of Cincinnati, Ohio. Hassain instructed Abdulkader to film the killing and upload the footage online.

Abdulkader was also encouraged to launch a suicide attack on a police station using guns and Molotov cocktails. The plans were not carried out after Abdulkader was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in May 2015 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Another young man, Justin Sullivan, 19, of North Carolina was assigned by Hassain to open fire at a concert or nightclub and shoot up to 1,000 people. Like Abdulkader before him, Sullivan was nabbed last year and revealed the details of the plot to authorities, according to Sunday Times of London.

For her part, Jones is accused of posting online at least three hit lists of U.S. military personnel as well as staff members of Britain's Royal Air Force bases. One list contained 1,300 names. She also orchestrated a plot to target Queen Elizabeth during the Victory against Japan Day in London in 2015.

Before converting to Islam and joining ISIS on 2013, Jones lived on welfare and was a guitarist of an all-girl punk rock band. She was also active in online forums on conspiracy theories, black magic and the occult. After he husband's death, she is believed to have received a monthly salary of $676 from ISIS for being the widow of a martyr.