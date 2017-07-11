Former 'Dance Moms' Host Abby Lee Miller Holds Audition for Dancers from Prison

REUTERS/Elizabeth Daley Featured in the image is reality TV show star Abby Lee Miller.

Former "Dance Moms" host Abby Lee Miller has just checked in to federal prison in Victorville, California, but it looks like this is not stopping her from pushing through with the dance auditions.

The auditions for the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) competition team, held at Miller's West Coast studio on Thursday, July 13, came as a shock to a lot of people, considering that it takes place the day following her first day in prison.

"Nationals rocked and so did the ALDC LA studio," Miller posted on Instagram a couple of days ago, along with a photo that showed the schedules for her competition team auditions for the 2017 to 2018 season.

According to her post, the classes and auditions are spear-headed by another "Dance Moms" choreographer, Gianna Martello, and professional dancer Guy Amir. It looks like being locked up will not stop Miller from working.

Before she checked in to prison this week for bankruptcy fraud, Entertainment Tonight caught up with Miller at the "Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes" red carpet premiere in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"Right now I just kind of want to enjoy some laughter and some fun," she told the publication's correspondents, adding that her time in jail will give her some much-needed time for herself.

"I'll just have me to concentrate on and that's different," she expressed. "I've always put everybody else's child first before my own health, before my own outfit, before my own time frame. Everybody else was dressed and out the door and looking perfect and I was running around trying to find a clean towel to take a shower with, so I think this will be a little 'me' time," Miller added.

The 50-year-old dance coach was also spotted at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday evening. Despite her impending 366-day imprisonment, she was all smiles in front of the cameras.

After she quit "Dance Moms" last year, there were talks of her starring in a new show. However, this and her return to the television are not yet confirmed.