Former Green Bay Packers Running Back Ahman Green Arrested

Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green was reportedly arrested Sunday evening in Ledgeview, Wisconsin.

According to a police report published by Deadspin, Green was arrested by police at around 11:30 p.m. for allegedly hitting his 15-year-old daughter in the face. Her daughter had apparently refused to wash the dishes.

The police report said that Green "threw her to the ground" before throwing her "against the kitchen cabinets." He then "picked her up and carried her to the kitchen where he forcefully made her pick up handfuls of silverware and put it away in the drawers."

His daughter reportedly told Green that she was in pain and told police that her father had "punched me in the face." The report said the teenager had a swollen left eye that also appeared to be somewhat black and blue, while the presence of minor scratches was observed. She also told police that she had her shirt ripped through the ordeal.

When asked by a police officer, Green reportedly admitted that he might have ripped his daughter's shirt around the area of the collar, among other things.

"We had contact with Mr. Green on Sunday June 25th at 11:30 p.m. He was arrested for physical abuse of a child in a family related incident," a representative for the Sheriff's Department told TMZ Sports. "The referral has been made to the Brown County District Attorney's Office and any additional requests will need to be made to them as we cannot comment on pending cases."

Green was charged with one count of physical abuse of a child and another count of disorderly conduct. He is being held without bond before appearing in front of a judge. He is scheduled to be in court on July 11.

Green previously played 12 seasons in the National Football League. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Green Bay Packers. In July 2014, Green was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Football Hall of Fame.