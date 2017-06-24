Former Jets Linebacker David Harris Joins the New England Patriots

The New York Jets made a surprising move earlier this month when they released starting linebacker David Harris after 10 seasons with the team. Well, there is no shortage of teams interested in signing an experienced player like Harris, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home. However, the Jets fans probably don't want to see him suit up for this team.

(Photo: Reuters/Richard Carson)David Harris (52) with the New York Jets in 2009.

On Wednesday, the Jets' American Football Conference (AFC) East division rivals, the New England Patriots, announced that Harris was joining the team on a two-year deal. The team also released wide receiver DeAndrew White to clear a roster spot for Harris' arrival.

Harris will join an already crowded linebacker corps that includes Dont'a Hightower, Rob Ninkovich, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Jonathan Freeny, Shea McClellin and Harvey Langi. Brooks Ellis and Trevor Bates are also competing for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

With Harris in the fold, the Patriots will have to shake up their depth chart at the linebacker position. Hightower is obviously a lock to make the team, and a lot of people believe that Harris will get a lot of playing time as well. After all, he's still a productive player and he's very durable.

But what about the rest?

Pats Pulpits' Matt St. Jean believes that Ninkovich, McClellin and Van Noy have their roles to play, so they are in. However, he thinks Roberts, Freeny and Langi may see their roles reduced next season.

"The signing of Harris may put Roberts on the bubble despite having a productive first year with the team. Both players fill the role of off-the-line linebacker with the ability to play the run and would project to play next to Hightower in New England's base defense," St. Jean wrote in his article.

"Freeny and Langi will also be affected by the acquisition of Harris, as this puts them on the wrong side of the roster bubble," he added.

The Patriots will let them fight for playing time during training camp, but they will likely have to make way for a veteran linebacker like Harris.