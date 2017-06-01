Former NFL Coach Jim Harbaugh Responds to Player's Criticism With Scripture

(Photo: Reuters/ Robert Sorbo) University of Michigan Jim Harbaugh was the San Francisco 49ers head coach from 2011-2014.

Former NFL coach Jim Harbaugh is responding to harsh criticism from a player he once coached on the San Francisco 49ers, with biblical advice.

Brandon Jacobs, the former NFL running back who spent the 2012 season with Harbaugh in San Francisco, appeared on CBS Sports radio show "Tiki and Tierney" last week to allege that the assistant coaches knew more than the head coach.

"Jim, I had a lot of respect for Jim when I was there – before I got to know him ... They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn't know what he was doing," Jacobs said on the show. "Jim had no idea. Jim is throwing slants into Cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt."

He went on to add, "That guy knew nothing, man..."

According to Jacobs, who was in the NFL for nine seasons, the size and strength of the 49ers who played under Harbaugh as head coach were the reason they were successful.

"Going somewhere where they don't have route conversions into certain coverages was just absurd. They're just running routes in the defense, getting people killed," Jacobs said. "Size and strength is what they had, and that's why they won. Let's be real."

When Harbaugh, who currently serves as a coach for the University of Michigan's Wolverines football team, caught wind of Jacobs' sentiments he turned to Ephesians 4:31.

"Biblical advice for @gatorboyrb Let all bitterness & wrath & anger & clamor & slander be put away from you, along with all malice," the coach tweeted, directly mentioning Jacobs in his message.

While tensions seemed high between Jacobs and his former coach when several media outlets picked up the story, the former NFL player seemed ready to move past the ordeal.

"I don't have anything against Harbaugh as a man. We didn't see eye-to-eye," he told ESPN radio show "Off the Bench" in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "It is what it is, and everyone is blowing this out of proportion. I really don't care about it anymore. We just didn't see eye-to-eye. I didn't like him. He didn't like me."