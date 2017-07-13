'Fortnite' Release Date News: Cinematic Trailer Released Ahead of Game's Launch

(Photo: Facebook/FortniteGame) A promotional photo of the video game "Fortnite."

Epic Games has recently released the cinematic launch trailer for the upcoming action-building video game Fortnite.

After years of being in development, the early access release of the survival game will finally take place later this month. And to promote its arrival, Epic has debuted a cinematic trailer at the recently-held RTX Austin 2017.

The latest video starts with the introduction of the four characters that represent the character classes available in the game — ninja, soldier, outlander and constructor. The group are talking among themselves while they look around the abandoned burger joint.

In the restaurant, they encounter a mother and child hiding, and soon enough, a band of zombies storm the establishment, forcing the quartet to spring into action and defend themselves.

While the video does not contain actual in-game footage, it does provide gaming fans an idea of what they can expect will happen when they play "Fortnite."

The video game was developed by Epic Games using its Unreal Engine 4. As a game that was built as an action-building game with co-op experience, each group of players must nurture a dynamic relationship in fighting against hordes of the undead. They must use a selection of weapons, defenses, and a variety of traps in order to successfully build their fortress and survive.

Initially announced at the Video Game Awards in December 2011, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney described the upcoming game as a "sort of Minecraft meets Left 4 Dead." However, for the past few years, not much was heard about its progress, which led some people to believe that it got stuck in development. Hence, the sudden announcement last month about the game's forthcoming early access release surprised many.

"Fortnite" is scheduled to launch through paid early access on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on July 25. Interested gamers can also preorder the video game's Founder's Pack on July 21.