'Fortnite' Release Date News: Early Access to Arrive After E3 2017

Epic Games' co-op survival game "Fortnite" has finally received a release date five years after being announced. Along with the release date, which is set after Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, a new gameplay trailer was also released.

Youtube/Epic A "Fortnite" gameplay trailer screenshot.

The game will arrive as an Early Access title for the Mac, PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The full release is set to be free-to-play and arrives sometime next year.

There are currently several versions of the game available for pre-order. The Standard Edition is currently priced at $39.99, while the Deluxe, Super Deluxe and Limited Editions are priced at $59.99, $89.99 and $149.99, respectively.

In addition to various freebies, those who pre-order will also get the added benefit of being able to experience the game four days early. Those interested can check out the pre-order page to see the details regarding each version.

"Fortnite" is a cross between a co-op shooter and a building game. The gameplay revolves around players scavenging for resources and building defenses. After preparations are done, the monsters are let out of the cage and the players must defend themselves with various weapons.

According to Polygon, Epic gave a sneak peek to the almost-finished version of the game. So far, the latest version of the game revealed significant improvements to what was shown in the past.

The game has been in the works for over half a decade and has undergone several tests prior to being released. While the apocalyptic premise can hardly be considered unique, the game's cartoonish design gives it a family-friendly vibe highly reminiscent of "Plants vs. Zombies."

The co-op nature of the game also provides an opportunity for bonding with family and friends. If they're fighting for survival they might as well have fun doing it.

However, being family-friendly is only one part of Epic's vision. They see the game as a template for future AAA games to be free-to-play.

"Fortnite" is set to be released on July 25 with players who pre-order the game able to dive in as early as July 21.