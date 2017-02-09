'Forza Horizon 3' DLC News Details: New 'Playseat Car Pack' Adds Seven Other Vehicles

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Microsoft's car racing game, "Forza Horizon 3" launched a new car pack which adds seven new cars in its lineup, namely, the 1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A, 1990 Renault Alpine GTA Le Mans, 2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR, 1970 Honda S800, 2016 Cadillac ATS-V, 2017 Aston Martin DB11, and the 2016 Honda Civic Type R.

YouTube/XboxMicrosoft adds the 1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A in the new Playseat Car Pack for "Forza Horizon 3."

Known as the "Playseat Car Pack," this new addition is included in the "Forza Horizon 3" Car Pass and is available starting Feb. 7.

For those who did not purchase the Car Pass, the "Playseat Car Park" will be reportedly available as a separate pack, but no official price has been announced yet. Speculated prices range from $5 to $10, judging by the prices of the game's previously released car packs.

The leading feature of this new car pack, the 1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A, is hugely associated with Australia's racing icon, Peter Brock.

"The Commodore Group A is a distinctive car in Brock's racing career, built during the period when he was running his own company building race-bred road cars," Forza Community Manager Brian Ekberg reveals through an Xbox Press Release.

The 1990 Renault Alpine GTA Le Mans is also associated with another rally driver, Jean Redele, who obtained two wins at the Rally Monte Carlo, plus several finishes at Le Mans during the 1970s using the Alpine car model.

The more recent model in the car pack, the 2016 Honda Civic Type R, is said to be a powerful model with "R" standing for "race-bred."

"Honda didn't just slap some logos and some wheels on this specification either. The 'R' might also stand for 'ridiculous' horsepower – as in more than 300hp. Take one look at the sleek and aggressive aero kit and 'R' can easily stand for 'radical,'" Ekberg said.

Furthermore, the Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Bundle (1TB) is reportedly available online and can be purchased for $350.

"Forza Horizon 3" is playable through Xbox One and PC, and is a play-anywhere-title, which means layers can switch from Xbox to PC and vice versa without losing their game progress, as long as they are logged in to a Microsoft account.