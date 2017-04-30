'Forza Horizon 3' Hot Wheels Expansion Release, News: Content Coming in May 9 for $20

The second expansion of racing game "Forza Horizon 3" is coming on May 9, and avid players will finally get to live their childhood dreams in virtual life with its Hot Wheels theme.

YouTube/XboxScreengrab from the Hot Wheels expansion trailer of "Forza Horizon 3."

The Hot Wheels expansion is still included in the game's expansion pass, but it is also sold as a stand-alone downloadable content pack for $20.

The expansion will also add new Australian locations in the game and will feature the iconic, loopy and orange tracks of the Hot Wheels toy franchise as well.

In total, the expansion will add six more locations that are interconnected by the Hot Wheels circuit that is placed 100 feet in the air - making for high-speed stunt-action kind of racing.

More than anything else, the expansion will of course add more cars that are also modeled from the popular toy franchise.

This includes the 1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill, the 2011 Bone Shaker, 2012 Rip Rod, and the 2005 Ford Mustang, along with other car models such as the 2016 Jeep Trailcat and the 2007 Toyota Hilux.

The Hot Wheels expansion is also available in online multiplayer mode, with a new playground arena.

Players who want to get creative can make use of the new Stunt Swap feature which will allow them to modify the Hot Wheels tracks and circuits with friends.

In addition, a special world debut livestream will be held by the developers on May 8 at 1 p.m. PDT (4 p.m. EDT), straight from the Hot Wheels headquarters in Los Angeles.

The livestream event will feature an exclusive first-look of the upcoming expansion and behind-the-scene or feature videos about the making of the DLC.

"Forza Horizon 3" is available for Xbox and Microsoft Windows as a play anywhere title. It is not the first game to feature the classic Hot Wheels toy, with "GTA Online" adding Hot Wheels tracks last year via its "Cunning Stunts" expansion.