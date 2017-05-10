'Forza Horizon 3' News: Hot Wheels DLC Releases With PC Patch

The "Hot Wheels" downloadable content (DLC) for "Forza Horizon 3" has arrived, bringing in a slew of amazing new cars for racers to drive including the 2012 Rip Rod and the 2005 Ford Mustang.

(Photo: Microsoft)A promotional image for the "Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels" DLC.

The DLC altogether will allow players to perform stunts using boost pads, high-bank turns, half-pipes, insane jumps, and giant mechanical dinosaurs.

In doing so, players can make use of the abovementioned vehicles and the rest of the "Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels" DLC offerings, namely the Hot Wheels Twin Mill, the 2011 Bone Shaker, the 2016 Jeep Trailcat, the 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49, the 2016 Zenvo ST1, the 2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38 and the 2010 Pagani Zonda R.

To complete the "Hot Wheels" experience, the DLC also opens up six new themed islands located off the coast of Australia that are "all connected by a network of tracks — positioned hundreds of feet in the air — featuring classic configurations like loops, corkscrews and more," as per the official description for the DLC.

The "Forza Horizon 3" DLC also introduces the Stunt Swap feature for modifying the stunt track sections. Also included is the Hot Wheels Goliath circuit, where players can experience an all-new campaign, the ultimate stunt-driving test and an epic Grand Finale.

Finally, the "Hot Wheels" expansion, which is priced at $20 and is part of the $35 "Forza Horizon 3" Season Pass, also offers online multiplayer racing with friends including a brand-new Playground Arena.

Apart from the DLC, Microsoft also rolled out a PC patch that promises "critical improvements" in the overall racing experience in "Forza Horizon 3."

The update offers increased central processing unit (CPU) performance when the game is on high or ultra settings on PCs, eliminating the issue on the visual processing when the game runs at high frame rates (60 fps locked and unlocked).

In line with this, "Forza Horizon 3" will also provide additional graphical options, namely Dynamic Geometry Quality and World Car Level of Detail on a "Very Low" preset to improve the framerate for those playing the game on lower-specced PCs.

The "Forza Horizon 3" patch also introduces an updated threading affinity model "to make better use of all available cores." Along with the changes, the minimum system requirement has now been lowered.

Players should be good with an i3-4170 at 3.7 GHz with an NVIDIA GT 740 or AMD R7 250x graphics processing unit (GPU). The video random-access memory (VRAM) can be as low as 2 GB GDDR5 with the RAM at 8 GB, the hard drive type at HDD and the resolution at 1,280 x 720.

Finally, the "Forza Horizon 3" patch also expands the drive wheel support to include 21 more wheels from Logitech, Fanatec and Thrustmaster. The list can be found here.