'Forza Horizon 3' News, Updates: Mountain Dew Car Pack Now Available for Xbox One, Windows 10

Popularly known as an open world racing video game, "Forza Horizon 3" is now available with the additional Mountain Dew Car Pack for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. The update was produced in collaboration with an equally popular beverage brand and it carries many features that the fans of "Forza Horizon 3" will enjoy.

Xbox Promotional picture for "Forza Horizon 3."

According to Windows Central, the "Forza Horizon 3" Mountain Dew Car Pack brings more cars for just about any type of racer. The list includes the 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven, the 1951 Holden FX Sedan, the 1996 Ferrari F50 GT, the 2013 Dodge Dart GT, the 1971 Chevrolet Vega GT, the 1973 AMC Gremlin X, and the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX.

Although many of the fans hoped for a free car pass, the pack won't come without a price. It has a tag of $6.99, which means that players will be spending a dollar for each of the new cars.

The Mountain Dew Car Pack is now available on the Xbox Store and Windows Store along with information on what to expect other than the long list of new cars that racers can enjoy. However, gamers should keep in mind that purchasing it would require them to install a 1 GB update to allow them to have a version for Xbox One and another for Windows 10. The two versions will not come with any additional cost other than the amount given. All cars in the Mountain Dew Car Pack will be compatible with both the Blizzard Mountain and Hot Wheels expansions.

A full rundown and description of the cars included in the pack have been given by Xbox Wire. Considering the wide range of generations that the cars seem to hail from, Microsoft seems to be expanding its audience to all ages. Regardless, the new car pack is sure to make "Forza Horizon 3" more enjoyable than it already is.