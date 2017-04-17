'Forza Horizon 3' Porsche DLC Details: New Car Pack Brings Seven Porsche Models

After the end of the 16-year exclusive license agreement between premium race car brand Porsche and Electronic Arts late last year, other game developers quickly took the opportunity to finally feature Porsche models in their upcoming car racing video games.

YouTube/Turn10StudiosScreenshot from the Porsche Car Pack trailer of racing game, "Forza Horizon 3."

Just as Sony PlayStation confirmed that its upcoming game, "Gran Turismo Sport," is set to feature Porsche cars upon release, Microsoft also announced that its "Forza Horizon 3" would be featuring the premium race cars via a Porsche Car Pack, which was launched on Wednesday, April 12.

YouTube/Turn10Studios

"Forza Horizon 3's" Porsche Car Pack contains a total of seven Porsche cars and features classic models, such as the 1960 Porsche 718 RS 60, and newer models, such as the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 and the 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo unit as well.

On top of this, Microsoft announced that this partnership would be good for six years.

In an Xbox Wire press release, the company explained that this partnership is a collaboration "on a suite of co-branded initiatives for Porsche and the Forza franchise."

"We entered this premium partnership with Porsche as a result of their shared passion for sports cars and motorsport," the head of Microsoft's Turn 10 Studios, Alan Hartman, said.

Porsche also took this as an opportunity to expose their car brand to a wider audience. "By having Microsoft as our partner, we have the opportunity to take the pleasure of driving a Porsche and making it an experience in the virtual world," Detlev von Platen, a member of Porsche's executive board said.

In addition, Microsoft announced their new eSports event, the Forza Racing Championship Season 3: The Porsche Cup, where anyone is welcome to register through their page.

In the same press release, the event is described as "the most inclusive racing eSports program and home to the largest online racing community." The competition is set to start on May 1.

In other news, the other newly confirmed game to feature Porsche's cars is the upcoming "Gran Turismo Sport," a PlayStation-exclusive title. Only one Porsche model is reportedly confirmed so far for the game, but players expect that it will contain more upon release.