'Forza Horizon 4' Rumors: Game to Arrive Next Year

Forza Horizon It is suspected that "Forza Horizon 4" will be released in 2018.

While Microsoft has not categorically said that it is releasing "Forza Horizon 4" next year, it is now speculated that it will be the case.

After "Forza Horizon 3" successfully got the nod of the fans and crictics alike upon its release last year, avid fans of the game are now anticipating the arrival of its successor, "Forza Horizon 4." However, it is said that fans may not have to wait that long before the game arrives as it is suspected that the game may be released next year.

Speculations on this possibly being the case stemmed from Microsoft's recent interview with an online publication. In the said interview, Turn 10 Studios software architect Chris Tector revealed that "Forza" is now an annual franchise, suggesting that "Motorsport" and "Horizon" titles will be released alternately. As "Forza Motorsport 7" is slated to arrive this year, basing on Tector's statement, it is likely then for "Forza Horizon 4" to arrive next year.

"It's really this interesting path that we weave between the two titles and try to keep up with the changes," Tector said in an interview at the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

The Turn 10 Studios software architect went to reveal that ensuring their "Forza" games to deliver the best performance is a challenge no matter how things go smoothly in the process. For Tector, it is important to look ahead into the future in order to know the changes to introduce into the game and lead everybody into the direction that is deemed right.

"It's a big job to line up with what hardware changes are coming, what platform changes are going to come in the OS and other bits of software that we use. And how we're going to maximize that to exploit it for each game that we do," he explained.

While there is no direct confirmation on "Forza Horizon 4" to arrive in 2018, reading between Tector's lines, it will be the case. Furthermore, as the "Forza Horizon" series is as successful as its "Motorsport" counterpart, it is suspected that Microsoft will continue riding on its success.