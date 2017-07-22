'Forza Motorsport 7' Gameplay News: Developers Reveal 167 Vehicles With 29 Porsche Race Cars

Turn 10 Studios/Xbox A still from "Forza Motorsport 7" product page on Xbox.com.

Turn 10 Studios, the developer of "Forza Motorsport 7," recently unveiled the full list of vehicles to be made available in the upcoming game. The list consists of as much as 167 cars that include more than 25 Porsche-branded vehicles.

The list was first reported on by the Autoblog website, which noted that the 167-strong list of vehicles was a mix of "supercars, track machines, and race cars."

Famous high-end car brands such as Aston Martin, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Maserati, McLaren, and more were present in the vehicle list. Turn 10 Studios was also able to put up other race cars from Koenigsegg, Lykan, Pagani, Noble, and Donkervoort.

However, the one with the biggest contribution was Ferrari, with up to 46 options for future "Forza Motorsport 7" players. The "Forza Motorsport 7" car list includes the classics 1948 Ferrari 166MM Barchetta, 1952 Ferrari 375, 1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial, 1957 Ferrari 250 California, 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, 1963 Ferrari 250LM, and the 1964 Ferrari F-158 F1 among others.

There will also be newer Ferrari models such as the 2013 Ferrari LaFerrari, 2004 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia, 2014 Ferrari FXX K, 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello, 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO, 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO and more.

Meanwhile, Porsche joins the "Forza Motorsport" franchise with a blast. The automobile company licensed Turn 10 Studios to use as much as 29 of their iconic race cars that include the 1960 Porsche 718 RS 60, 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3, 1993 Porsche 928 GTS, 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion, 2008 Porsche #7 Penske Racing RS Spyder Evo, 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo, 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S, 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4, 2017 Porsche #1 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid, 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo, 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and more.

The addition of Porsche vehicles in the "Forza Motorsport" franchise was one of the favorable results of the end of the longtime exclusive licensing deal between Electronic Arts and the luxury car company.

While the two corporations still have collaborations, Porsche is now allowed to make deals with other video game companies. Previously, it was also announced that Porsche vehicles would be arriving on other racing simulation titles such as "Gran Turismo Sport" and "Project CARS 2."

"Forza Motorsport 7" will run natively on True 4K resolution with the upcoming Xbox One X. The game arrives on Oct. 3 while the console will be shipped on Nov. 7 for $499.