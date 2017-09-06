'Forza Motorsport 7' New Update: List of Cars in Final Garage Update Detailed

(Photo: Turn 10 Studios) The 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore, one of the cars coming to Forza Motorsport 7.

The final wave of race cars coming to "Forza Motorsport 7" as part of its long-running Garage update will officially arrive on Oct. 3.

Turn 10 Studios is capping off the update with a batch of amazing, ultra-fast cars, promising "50 years of racing history" squeezed in it. The game developer teased in the announcement:

From the early days of racing history to modern high-tech marvels, this lineup is drawn from nearly every major racing series in the world. The world of racing has a history all its own. There are stories of success and triumph and endless innovation. Consider the evolution of aerodynamics in the first cars to experiment with downforce, or the search for power as turbo-charged vehicles entered the field.

The final "Forza Motorsport 7" Garage update will feature a wide array of cars, both classic and brand-new, like the Le Mans masterpieces with tech and designs inspired from Aussie V8 Supercars, IndyCar and Formula E.

The vehicles from the final downloadable content (DLC) update range from Audi, Ford, Chevrolet, BMW and many others. The list includes the iconic 1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans and the 1991 Mazda #18 Mazdaspeed 787B.

Among the oldest vehicle models coming to "Forza Motorsport 7" via the update is the 1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport Quattro S1, the 1967 Brabham BT24 and the 1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E.

Some of the new ones include the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck, 2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports A-Class (A45), the 2017 Honda #5 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports IndyCar and 2017 Formula E #11 ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport FE02 among many other Honda and Formula E offerings.

The latest batch ups the number of cars in "Forza Motorsport 7" to around 700. Turn 10 has been unveiling the models over the course of six weeks and even put together an infographic to show the diversity of the cars that the game offers.

"Forza Motorsport 7" will be out Sept. 29.