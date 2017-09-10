'Forza Motorsport 7' News: Demo Announced as Game Goes Gold

(Photo: Turn 10 Studios) The 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore, one of the cars coming to "Forza Motorsport 7."

"Forza Motorsport 7" has officially gone gold, which means that it will be out in time for its release date set next month.

Microsoft is celebrating the big day by giving players the chance to try it out early with a demo that will be made available for both the Xbox One and PC on Sept. 19.

Per the announcement, "Forza Motorsport 7" will come with "three unique racing experiences ... showcasing the depth and breadth of the experiences available in the game."

The game's cover car Porsche 911 GT2 RS will be featured in the demo and can be driven in the Jebel Hafeet Pass the newly added Dubai circuit.

Another car to be made available in the "Forza Motorsport 7" demo is the Mercedes-Benz Tankpool racing truck, which can be used on the high-speed Mugello circuit in Italy.

Also included is the Nissan NISMO GT-R LM that players can use to race through the Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit where they will be challenged the "Ring's complex corners and elevation changes, while also tackling the dynamic track conditions."

Microsoft promises that the "rainstorms laced with thunder and lightning [will] make for a visual showcase and for a challenge like no other — where dynamic puddles grow and shrink with the intensity of the rain."

The "Forza Motorsport 7" demo will also allow players to change the difficulty of the races. The PC version will also include performance that players can use to tailor it to the specs of their PC specs.

Apart from the demo, Microsoft also released a new commercial featuring "musical cars," which is a play of the game musical chairs, but with cars instead. The company teases:

Comedian and CarCast host Adam Corolla, professional driver Ken Block, and a group of passionate gamers bring the concept to life as they scramble toward an incredible lineup of cars including a Pagani Huarya, Porsche Cayman GT4, Plymouth Barracuda, Nissan GT-R and Block's own custom-built Ford Mustang "Hoonicorn" (included in the Hoonigan Car Pack for free when you digitally preorder "Forza Motorsport 7"). From casual gamers to seasoned vets, the commercial invites racers of all stripes to experience the pure fun of the biggest "Forza Motorsport" game to date. What happens when the music stops?

"Forza Motorsport 7" will be out Oct. 3.