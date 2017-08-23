'Forza Motorsport 7' News: Full Tracklist Revealed Plus PC Requirements

Turn 10 Studios official website "Forza Motorsport 7" series features a wet track.

First revealed during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), "Forza Motorsport 7" has been garnering the attention of the gaming community. Recent reports reveal that new information has been disseminated to the waiting fans. Game developer Turn 10 has revealed the tracklist for "Forza Motorsport 7," and if it is anything to go by, then the hype for the game title is well deserved

According to reports, the list includes some of the racing circuits that are well-loved by the community. Fans will be able to experience what it is like to drive around the Top Gear Test Track, Maple Valley, Nürburgringl, Silverstone, and more. The gaming community was all but thrilled at the list, but most were excited to have a shot at racing in Maple Valley, which will feature a wet track due to weather conditions, a first for the "Forza Motorsport" series.

Aside from the full track list, game publisher Microsoft has also announced what gamers will need in order to get the full experience that "Forza Motorsport 7" has to offer during this year's Gamescom, which is held in Cologne, Genrmany.

"It will be on PC at native 4K and unlocked framerate for those high-end machines," Microsoft said during Gamescom livestream. "We've got so many passionate players, and we're going to bring all the PC and Xbox players into one place. We've also been able to lower our min-spec to an i5 750. In fact, at the office I play it on a Surface Pro 4. Our recommended spec has been lowered as well, at it still runs at a rock-solid 60 fps."

There is a lot to expect from the upcoming game title. "Forza Motorsport 7" is scheduled to be released this year on Oct. 7. It will be available for Xbox One and Windows PC users.