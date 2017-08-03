Forza Motorsport 7 News: Toyota Production Cars Will Be Missed in New Game

forzamotorsport.net Forza Motorsport 7 not feature any of Toyota's production vehicles.

Microsoft Studios is scheduled to release the Forza Motorsport 7 in October, but it will not include any Toyota production cars aside from the 2007 Toyota Hilux model.

Past video games under the Forza Motorsport franchise came out with some of the most popular Toyota vehicles such as the iconic Supras and Celicas from the past decades, but the latest installment of the racing game will no longer include them on the list of featured vehicles.

A Microsoft spokesperson told IGN that they will still bring several Toyota race cars in Forza Motorsport 7, but no explanation about the exclusion of the Japanese-manufactured production cars is mentioned in the statement.

According to Microsoft's rep, "Forza Motorsport 7 will feature more than 700 cars at launch, including 90 manufacturers and hundreds of additional licensed brands. While Toyota production vehicles will not be included in the game, there will be a number of Toyota race cars featured in Forza Motorsport 7."

However, a report from AR12 Gaming speculates that the reason why the upcoming Forza Motorsport 7 will no longer feature production cars from Toyota could be due to some unresolved licensing issues.

This is not the first time that a car maker was not represented in a "Forza" video game. When the "Forza Horizon 3" was released in 2016, it failed to include a Volkswagen vehicle.

Meanwhile, some of the cars that will be present in "Forza Motorsport 7" include the 1968 Abarth 595 esseesse, the 1934 Alfa Romeo P3, the 1950 Alfa Romeo 158, the 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale, the 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2, the 1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export, the 1953 Chevrolet Corvette, the 1969 Datsun 2000 Roadster, the 1967 Dodge Coronet WO23, the 1967 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL, the 1949 Mercury Coupe, the 1965 MINI Cooper S, the 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432, the 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, and the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle that will be released on Week 2.

On the other hand, Week 3 vehicles include the 2017 Acura NSX, the 1970 Honda S800, the 2016 Honda Civic Type R, the 2003 Infiniti G35 Coupe, the 2015 Infiniti Q60 Concept, the 1972 Mazda Cosmo 110S Series II, the 2016 Mazda MX-5, the 1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R, the 1970 Datsun 510, the 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R, the 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STi, and the 2011 Subaru WRX STI.

The "Forza Motorsport 7" will be released on Xbox One and PC on Oct. 3.