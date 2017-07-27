'Forza Motorsport 7' Release Date, Gameplay News: Racing Title Adds 60 Vintage Cars

Microsoft's upcoming racing title "Forza Motorsport 7" boasts one of the largest collections of drivable cars in gaming. A number of these vehicles were revealed recently and every one of them is an awesome vintage car.

Turn 10 Studios A promotional still from "Forza Motorsport 7."

Dubbed "Vintage Week" by game developer Turn 10 Studios, the car reveal featured 60 vehicles from every era. Everything from cruisers to sports cars to muscle cars, if it was made before the '70s, chances are it is among the vintage cars coming to "Forza Motorsport 7."

And it's not just the well-known classic cars that will be gracing the garage of every respectable car collector in "Forza Motorsport 7." There are vehicles from as far back as World War II and the roster even includes the first batch of bonafide race cars.

The list features newcomers to the franchise such as the 1950 Alfa Romeo 158 or "Alfetta." There are also a number of vehicles making a comeback in this generation such as the 1967 Dodge Coronet WO23 and the 1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt.

Volkswagen, whose return to the franchise was announced last month, was also featured on the list. Three cars from the German automaker were revealed including the 1967 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia from "Forza Motorsport 4."

Over 160 cars were revealed last week including the largest collection of Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis that would put any other car racing game to shame. For a full list of the released cars, fans can visit the game's official website.

The upcoming game is capable of running on native 4K Ultra-HD resolution at 60 frames per second (fps). With the Xbox One X coming just weeks after the game hits the shelves, racing fans will be able to enjoy the beauty of these cars like never before.

"Forza Motorsport 7" is set to be released on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for the Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC.